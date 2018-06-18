News
Completion Of Divestment Of Interest In Four Retail Mall Assets In India And CapitaLand Retail Prestige Mall Management Private Limited
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 18, 2018 18:36
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Completion of divestment of 4 retail malls in India & CapitaLand Retail Prestige Mall Management
|Announcement Reference
|SG180618OTHRTXHL
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.