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News

Completion Of Divestment Of Interest In Four Retail Mall Assets In India And CapitaLand Retail Prestige Mall Management Private Limited

18 Jun 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 18, 2018 18:36
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Completion of divestment of 4 retail malls in India & CapitaLand Retail Prestige Mall Management
Announcement Reference SG180618OTHRTXHL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,312 bytes)
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