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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - Completion Of Sale Of Sembawang Shopping Centre

18 Jun 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 18, 2018 19:05
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust - Completion of Sale of Sembawang Shopping Centre
Announcement Reference SG180618OTHRU8VT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 59,435 bytes)
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