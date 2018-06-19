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News

Completion Of Acquisition Of 5.1% Interest In The Gallileo Property Located In Frankfurt, Germany

19 Jun 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 19, 2018 7:01
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Completion of acquisition of 5.1% interest in the Gallileo Property located in Frankfurt, Germany
Announcement Reference SG180619OTHRFHUS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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