News
Establishment Of Associated Companies - (1) Siena Residential Development Pte. Ltd. (2) Siena Commercial Development Pte. Ltd. (3) Siena Trustee Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 19, 2018 17:22
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Establishment of associated companies
|Announcement Reference
|SG180619OTHRIL28
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.