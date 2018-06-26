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CapitaLand Mall Trust - Citi ASEAN C-Suite Investor Conference 2018 (26 June 2018)

26 Jun 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 25, 2018 17:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust - Citi ASEAN C-Suite Investor Conference 2018 (26 June 2018)
Announcement Reference SG180625OTHRSVDD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 8,572,141 bytes)
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