News
Increase In Registered Capital In Chongqing Kai Tai Industry Development Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 26, 2018 18:45
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Increase in registered capital in Chongqing Kai Tai Industry Development Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG180626OTHRTZVT
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.