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News

Acquisition Of 重庆中华置业有限公司 Chongqing Zhonghua Real Estate Co., Ltd.

27 Jun 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 27, 2018 7:00
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Acquisition of Chongqing Zhonghua Real Estate Co., Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG180627OTHRA669
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 111,901 bytes)
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