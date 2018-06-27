News
Acquisition Of 重庆中华置业有限公司 Chongqing Zhonghua Real Estate Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 27, 2018 7:00
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Acquisition of Chongqing Zhonghua Real Estate Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG180627OTHRA669
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.