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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Divestment Of Twenty Anson

29 Jun 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 29, 2018 12:08
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust: Divestment of Twenty Anson
Announcement Reference SG180629OTHRV3MT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued announcement and news release on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 119,598 bytes)
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