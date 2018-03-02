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News

Hong Kong Non-Deal Roadshow (1-2 March 2018)

02 Mar 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 28, 2018 17:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Hong Kong Non-Deal Roadshow (1-2 March 2018)
Announcement Reference SG180228OTHR3G4T
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 6,038,957 bytes)
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