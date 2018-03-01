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CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Singapore REITs Corporate Access Day, Tokyo (1 March 2018)

01 Mar 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 28, 2018 18:16
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Retail China Trust - "Singapore REITs Corporate Access Day, Tokyo (1 March 2018)"
Announcement Reference SG180228OTHRYHBH
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 4,855,077 bytes)
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