News
Acquisition Of 99.49% Of The Charter Capital Of Hien Duc Tay Ho Joint Stock Company
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 1, 2018 7:28
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Acquisition of 99.49% of the charter capital of Hien Duc Tay Ho Joint Stock Company
|Announcement Reference
|SG180301OTHRXMSY
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.