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News

Notice Of Transfer And Use Of Treasury Shares

01 Mar 2018 Back
Announcement Title Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 1, 2018 19:00
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notice of transfer and use of Treasury Shares
Announcement Reference SG180301OTHREG26
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 128,850 bytes)
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