News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In CapitaLand Retail China Trust
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 2, 2018 18:02
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT) - Payment of Management Fee by way of Issue of Units in CRCT
|Announcement Reference
|SG180302OTHRRRNP
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.