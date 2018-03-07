CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Presentation For Investor Meetings At Citi's Global Property CEO Conference, USA (5 - 7 March 2018)

07 Mar 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 5, 2018 18:44
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust: Presentation-Investor Meetings-Citi's Global Property CEO Conference
Announcement Reference SG180305OTHR7NEG
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited s subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 5,388,953 bytes)
Back to top