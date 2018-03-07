News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Presentation For Investor Meetings At Citi's Global Property CEO Conference, USA (5 - 7 March 2018)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 5, 2018 18:44
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust: Presentation-Investor Meetings-Citi's Global Property CEO Conference
|Announcement Reference
|SG180305OTHR7NEG
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited s subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.