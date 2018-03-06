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News

Increase In Number Of Shares Held In CapitaLand Township Development Fund II Pte. Ltd.

06 Mar 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 6, 2018 17:15
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Increase in number of shares held in CapitaLand Township Development Fund II Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG180306OTHRV6TG
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 99,923 bytes)
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