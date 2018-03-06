News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust And CapitaLand Mall Trust - Audited Financial Statements Of RCS Trust For The Financial Year Ended 31 December 2017
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 6, 2018 17:25
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust and CapitaLand Mall Trust - Audited Financial Statements of RCS Trust
|Announcement Reference
|SG180306OTHRXKON
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust) and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust), have today issued a joint announcement on the above matter as attached for information.