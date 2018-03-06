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CapitaLand Commercial Trust And CapitaLand Mall Trust - Audited Financial Statements Of RCS Trust For The Financial Year Ended 31 December 2017

06 Mar 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 6, 2018 17:25
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust and CapitaLand Mall Trust - Audited Financial Statements of RCS Trust
Announcement Reference SG180306OTHRXKON
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust) and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust), have today issued a joint announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 11,786,697 bytes)
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