News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Hong Kong Non-Deal Roadshow 2018 (7 - 8 March 2018)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 6, 2018 17:31
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Retail China Trust - "Hong Kong Non-Deal Roadshow 2018 (7 - 8 March 2018)"
|Announcement Reference
|SG180306OTHRQAVZ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited' subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.