News
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
|Announcement Title
|Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 8, 2018 17:38
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
|Announcement Reference
|SG180308OTHRZDZQ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Share buy-back by way of market acquisition and all shares acquired are held as treasury shares
|Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
|24/04/2017
|Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
|84,942,722
|Purchase made by way of market acquisition
|Yes
|Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange Date of Purchase 08/03/2018 Total Number of shares purchased 1,540,000 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 1,540,000
|Date of Purchase
|08/03/2018
|Total Number of shares purchased
|1,540,000
|Number of shares cancelled
|0
|Number of shares held as treasury shares
|1,540,000
|Highest Price per share SGD 3.59 Lowest Price per share SGD 3.57 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 5,525,691.28
|Highest Price per share
|Highest Price per share
|SGD 3.59
|Lowest Price per share
|SGD 3.57
|Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
|SGD 5,525,691.28
|Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
|No
|Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage# By way of Market Acquisition 20,327,600 0.479 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 20,327,600 0.479
|Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
|Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
|Number
|By way of Market Acquisition
|20,327,600
|By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
|0
|Total
|20,327,600
|Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
|4,238,000,598
|Number of treasury shares held after purchase
|36,383,148