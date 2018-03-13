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News

Sale Of Entire 100% Equity Interest In Citadines Ahmedabad Aparthotel Private Limited

13 Mar 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 13, 2018 17:33
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Sale of entire 100% equity interest in Citadines Ahmedabad Aparthotel Private Limited
Announcement Reference SG180313OTHR7U7R
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 127,250 bytes)
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