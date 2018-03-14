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CapitaLand Commercial Trust And CapitaLand Mall Trust - Issuance Of S$275,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes Due 2025 Pursuant To The US$2,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme Of RCS Trust

14 Mar 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 14, 2018 17:37
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CCT and CMT: Issuance of S$275 million Fixed Rate Notes due 2025 under Euro MTN Programme-RCS Trust
Announcement Reference SG180314OTHRQAH1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust) and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust), have today issued a joint announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 87,084 bytes)
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