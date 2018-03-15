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News

Establishment Of 80%-Owned Subsidiary - 仕纳房地产经纪（上海）有限公司 Shi Na Real Estate Agency (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

15 Mar 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 15, 2018 17:53
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Establishment of 80%-owned subsidiary - Shi Na Real Estate Agency (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG180315OTHRVPSS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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