News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Additional Issuance And Listing Of New CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust Units
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 21, 2018 17:15
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT") - Additional Issuance and Listing of New CMMT Units
|Announcement Reference
|SG180321OTHR52LD
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.