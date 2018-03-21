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CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Issuance Of S$200,000,000 3.327 Per Cent. Notes Due 2025 Pursuant To The S$2,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme

21 Mar 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 21, 2018 17:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust:Issuance-S$200 million 3.327% Notes Due 2025 Multicurrency MTN Programme
Announcement Reference SG180321OTHRA4VK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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