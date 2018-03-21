News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Issuance Of S$200,000,000 3.327 Per Cent. Notes Due 2025 Pursuant To The S$2,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 21, 2018 17:22
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust:Issuance-S$200 million 3.327% Notes Due 2025 Multicurrency MTN Programme
|Announcement Reference
|SG180321OTHRA4VK
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.