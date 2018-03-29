News
Change - Announcement Of Cessation Of Service As Group Chief Digital Officer
|Announcement Title
|Change - Announcement of Cessation
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 29, 2018 18:55
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Cessation of service as Group Chief Digital Officer
|Announcement Reference
|SG180329OTHR2R2Y
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.