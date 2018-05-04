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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In CapitaLand Mall Trust

04 May 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 4, 2018 17:52
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust - Payment of Management Fee by way of Issue of Units in CapitaLand Mall Trust
Announcement Reference SG180504OTHR09Y7
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 74,407 bytes)
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