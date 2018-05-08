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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Payment Of Directors' Fees By Way Of Units In Ascott Residence Trust

08 May 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 8, 2018 17:46
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Residence Trust ("ART") - Payment of Directors' Fees by way of Units in ART
Announcement Reference SG180508OTHRI1PW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 112,203 bytes)
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