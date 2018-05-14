News
9th Annual dbAccess Asia Conference 2018 (14 May 2018)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 11, 2018 17:08
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|9th Annual dbAccess Asia Conference 2018 (14 May 2018)
|Announcement Reference
|SG180511OTHRDRS5
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.