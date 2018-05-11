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News

Adjustment Of The Conversion Price To S$4.9782 For S$650,000,000 1.85 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2020

11 May 2018 Back
Announcement Title Debt - Change of Terms
Date & Time of Broadcast May 11, 2018 17:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Adjustment of the conversion price to S$4.9782 for S$650 million 1.85% Convertible Bonds due 2020
Announcement Reference SG180511OTHRX1A2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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