News
Adjustment Of The Conversion Price To S$4.9782 For S$650,000,000 1.85 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2020
|Announcement Title
|Debt - Change of Terms
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 11, 2018 17:18
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Adjustment of the conversion price to S$4.9782 for S$650 million 1.85% Convertible Bonds due 2020
|Announcement Reference
|SG180511OTHRX1A2
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.