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CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Payment Of Directors' Fees By Way Of Units In CapitaLand Commercial Trust

11 May 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 11, 2018 17:35
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT") : Payment of Directors' Fees by way of units in CCT
Announcement Reference SG180511OTHR6SX1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 214,542 bytes)
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