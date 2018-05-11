News
Adjustment Of The Conversion Price To S$4.9697 For S$650,000,000 2.80 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2025
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 11, 2018 18:09
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Adjustment of the conversion price to S$4.9697 for S$650 million 2.80% Convertible Bonds due 2025
|Announcement Reference
|SG180511OTHR1PY5
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.