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News

Proposed Acquisition Of 5.1% Interest In The Gallileo Property Located In Frankfurt, Germany

17 May 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast May 17, 2018 7:38
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Proposed acquisition of 5.1% interest in the Gallileo Property located in Frankfurt, Germany
Announcement Reference SG180517OTHRP3XK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following documents on the above matter are attached for information:1. Announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited ("CL").2. Joint news release issued by CL and CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited as manager for CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 44,975 bytes)
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