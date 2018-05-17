News
Proposed Acquisition Of 5.1% Interest In The Gallileo Property Located In Frankfurt, Germany
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 17, 2018 7:38
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Proposed acquisition of 5.1% interest in the Gallileo Property located in Frankfurt, Germany
|Announcement Reference
|SG180517OTHRP3XK
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following documents on the above matter are attached for information:1. Announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited ("CL").2. Joint news release issued by CL and CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited as manager for CapitaLand Commercial Trust.