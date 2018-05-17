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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Proposed Acquisition Of 94.9% Interest In The Gallileo Property Located In Frankfurt, Germany

17 May 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast May 17, 2018 7:38
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust: Proposed acquisition of 94.9% interest in Gallileo property in Germany
Announcement Reference SG180517OTHRCVXU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued announcement and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 387,186 bytes)
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