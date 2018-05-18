News
Ascott Residence Trust - Disclosures Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The Listing Manual Of The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 18, 2018 18:45
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Residence Trust - Disclosures Pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST
|Announcement Reference
|SG180518OTHRNXZM
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.