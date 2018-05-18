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Ascott Residence Trust - Disclosures Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The Listing Manual Of The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

18 May 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 18, 2018 18:45
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Residence Trust - Disclosures Pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST
Announcement Reference SG180518OTHRNXZM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 102,719 bytes)
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