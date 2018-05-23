News
Establishment Of Subsidiary - QCH Franchise Management Pty Ltd
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 23, 2018 17:18
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Establishment of subsidiary, QCH Franchise Management Pty Ltd
|Announcement Reference
|SG180523OTHR6VG5
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.