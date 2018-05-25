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English

About Us
Our Impact
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

Sustainability Report 2017

25 May 2018 Back
Announcement Title Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast May 25, 2018 20:58
Status New
Announcement Reference SG180525OTHRQVTG
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Global Sustainability Report 2017 - an Integrated Report issued by CapitaLand Limited is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 3,174,216 bytes)
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