News
Sustainability Report 2017
|Announcement Title
|Annual Reports and Related Documents
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 25, 2018 20:58
|Status
|New
|Announcement Reference
|SG180525OTHRQVTG
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached Global Sustainability Report 2017 - an Integrated Report issued by CapitaLand Limited is for information.