CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Agreement For Change In Shareholding Structure Of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., The Manager Of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust

31 May 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 31, 2018 18:27
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CMMT - Agreement for Change in Shareholding Structure of CMRM, the manager of CMMT
Announcement Reference SG180531OTHRZW9D
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd. ("CMRM"), the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued the announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 288,878 bytes)
Back to top