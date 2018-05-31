News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Agreement For Change In Shareholding Structure Of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., The Manager Of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 31, 2018 18:27
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CMMT - Agreement for Change in Shareholding Structure of CMRM, the manager of CMMT
|Announcement Reference
|SG180531OTHRZW9D
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd. ("CMRM"), the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued the announcement on the above matter as attached for information.