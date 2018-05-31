News
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Change In Interest Of Director - Amirsham Bin A Aziz
|Announcement Title
|Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 31, 2018 19:22
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Change in interest of Director - Amirsham Bin A Aziz
|Announcement Reference
|SG180531OTHROZ7D
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached Form 1 of Amirsham Bin A Aziz is for information.