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Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Change In Interest Of Director - Goh Swee Chen

31 May 2018 Back
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast May 31, 2018 19:38
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change in interest of Director - Goh Swee Chen
Announcement Reference SG180531OTHRU4RM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Form 1 of Goh Swee Chen is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 30,570 bytes)
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