News
Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 1, 2018 6:51
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG181101OTHRAFOZ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott REIT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on Ascott REIT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2018, as attached for information.(1) News Release - Ascott REIT's 3Q 2018 distribution per unit rises 8% to 1.82 cents lifted by acquisitions and strong operating performance(2) 2018 3rd Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement Announcement(3) Presentation Slides - 2018 3rd Quarter Financial Results