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News

Completion of Divestment Of 70% Of The Units In Infinity Mall Trust Which Holds Westgate

01 Nov 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 1, 2018 17:16
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Completion of divestment of 70% of the units in Infinity Mall Trust which holds Westgate
Announcement Reference SG181101OTHR7WUI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 119,738 bytes)
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