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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - Entry Into Interested Person Transactions

01 Nov 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 1, 2018 17:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust - Entry into Interested Person Transactions
Announcement Reference SG181101OTHRS10V
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 241,850 bytes)
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