News
Divestment Of Super Plus Limited Which Owns Citadines Harbourview Hong Kong
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 1, 2018 18:48
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Divestment of Super Plus Limited which owns Citadines Harbourview Hong Kong
|Announcement Reference
|SG181101OTHRJZNE
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.