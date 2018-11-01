CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Divestment Of Super Plus Limited Which Owns Citadines Harbourview Hong Kong

01 Nov 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 1, 2018 18:48
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Divestment of Super Plus Limited which owns Citadines Harbourview Hong Kong
Announcement Reference SG181101OTHRJZNE
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 125,881 bytes)
Back to top