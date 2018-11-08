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CapitaLand Mall Trust - Issue And Listing Of 134,089,000 New Units In CapitaLand Mall Trust Pursuant To The Private Placement

08 Nov 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 8, 2018 6:38
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust - Issue and Listing of 134,089,000 New Units in CapitaLand Mall Trust
Announcement Reference SG181108OTHRJGST
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 60,055 bytes)
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