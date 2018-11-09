News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Payment Of Acquisition Fee And Management Fee By Way Of Issuance Of Units In CapitaLand Mall Trust
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 9, 2018 17:59
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Mall Trust - Payment of Acquisition and Management Fee by way of Issuance of Units in CMT
|Announcement Reference
|SG181109OTHR2YOQ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.