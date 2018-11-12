News
Establishment Of Subsidiary - 广州市凯科星贸房地产开发有限公司 Guangzhou Kai Ke Xing Mao Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 12, 2018 17:56
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Establishment of subsidiary, Guangzhou Kai Ke Xing Mao Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG181112OTHRAHMJ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release and announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.