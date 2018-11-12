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News

Establishment Of Subsidiary - 广州市凯科星贸房地产开发有限公司 Guangzhou Kai Ke Xing Mao Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

12 Nov 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 12, 2018 17:56
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Establishment of subsidiary, Guangzhou Kai Ke Xing Mao Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG181112OTHRAHMJ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release and announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 122,335 bytes)
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