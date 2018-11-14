News
Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 14, 2018 6:31
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG181114OTHR08VN
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:1) News Release - CapitaLand's 3Q 2018 PATMI increases 13.6% to S$362.2 million2) 2018 Third Quarter Financial Statements Announcement3) Presentation Slides - 3Q 2018 Financial Results4) CapitaLand China Residential and Strata Pipeline as at Sep 2018