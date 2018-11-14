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News

Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results

14 Nov 2018 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 14, 2018 6:31
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Third Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG181114OTHR08VN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:1) News Release - CapitaLand's 3Q 2018 PATMI increases 13.6% to S$362.2 million2) 2018 Third Quarter Financial Statements Announcement3) Presentation Slides - 3Q 2018 Financial Results4) CapitaLand China Residential and Strata Pipeline as at Sep 2018

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  1. Press Release (Size: 263,893 bytes)
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