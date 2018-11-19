News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - CapitaLand And CMMT To Enrich Learning Journeys Of Over 380 Children With My Schoolbag Donation Worth RM250,000 And School Refurbishment Projects
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 19, 2018 19:14
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CMMT - CL and CMMT to enrich learning journeys with My Schoolbag and school refurbishment projects
|Announcement Reference
|SG181119OTHRM3ZV
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued a news release on the above as attached for information.