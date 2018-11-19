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News

CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - CapitaLand And CMMT To Enrich Learning Journeys Of Over 380 Children With My Schoolbag Donation Worth RM250,000 And School Refurbishment Projects

19 Nov 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 19, 2018 19:14
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CMMT - CL and CMMT to enrich learning journeys with My Schoolbag and school refurbishment projects
Announcement Reference SG181119OTHRM3ZV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued a news release on the above as attached for information.

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