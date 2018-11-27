News
Dormant Wholly Owned Subsidiary In Members' Voluntary Liquidation - CapitaLand India Private Limited
|Announcement Title
|Change - Change in Corporate Information
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 27, 2018 17:12
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Dormant wholly owned subsidiary in members' voluntary liquidation, CapitaLand India Private Limited
|Announcement Reference
|SG181127OTHRAY27
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.