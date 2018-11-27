News
CapitaLand Investor Day 2018 (27 November 2018)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 27, 2018 18:35
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Investor Day 2018 (27 November 2018)
|Announcement Reference
|SG181127OTHRDMM6
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above are attached for information:(a) CapitaLand Investor Day 2018 - Presentation by Mr Lee Chee Koon, President & Group CEO(b) CapitaLand Investor Day 2018 - Presentation by Mr Andrew Lim, Group CFO(c) CapitaLand Investor Day 2018 - Presentation by Mr Jason Leow, President (Asia & Retail)(d) CapitaLand Investor Day 2018 - Presentation by Mr Lucas Loh, President (China & Investment Management)