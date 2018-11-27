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News

CapitaLand Investor Day 2018 (27 November 2018)

27 Nov 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 27, 2018 18:35
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Investor Day 2018 (27 November 2018)
Announcement Reference SG181127OTHRDMM6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above are attached for information:(a) CapitaLand Investor Day 2018 - Presentation by Mr Lee Chee Koon, President & Group CEO(b) CapitaLand Investor Day 2018 - Presentation by Mr Andrew Lim, Group CFO(c) CapitaLand Investor Day 2018 - Presentation by Mr Jason Leow, President (Asia & Retail)(d) CapitaLand Investor Day 2018 - Presentation by Mr Lucas Loh, President (China & Investment Management)

Attachments

  1. Mr. Lee Chee Koon - President & Group CEO (Size: 2,292,870 bytes)
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