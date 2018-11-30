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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Asia Pacific Summit (30 November 2018)

30 Nov 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 29, 2018 17:35
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust - Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Asia Pacific Summit (30 November 2018)
Announcement Reference SG181129OTHRZD6M
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 6,114,646 bytes)
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